Kyle Shanahan becomes last candidate in 49ers coach search

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The search for a new San Francisco 49ers coach has narrowed in on Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after the only other candidate remaining pulled out of consideration.

Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable’s agent, Doug Hendickson, tweeted Tuesday that Cable is ”re-affirming” his commitment to the Seahawks and thanked the 49ers for their interest.

That follows New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels pulling out on Monday and leaves Shanahan as the only remaining candidate. The Niners can’t hire Shanahan until the Falcons’ season ends.

Atlanta hosts Green Bay in the NFC championship on Sunday. If the Falcons win, the 49ers could request a second interview with Shanahan during the bye week next week.

