Junior Galette Expected to Return to the Redskins

Galette has been on Washington’s injured reserve for two straight seasons

Once considered to be among the NFL’s best pash rushers, Junior Galette is looking to make a comeback. The former Saints pass rusher suffered a torn left achillies prior to the 2014 season, and incidentally suffered the same injury to his right achillies the following season.

Galette was previously a star in New Orleans after recording double-digit sacks in back to back seasons. Multiple domestic violence and assault accusations led to the Saints releasing Galette shortly after signing him to a four-year extension worth $41.5 million.

If Galette can return next season and be a productive member of the Redskins front seven, he could be a cheap replacement for pending free agent Chris Baker.

At just 28-years-old, Galette could bring some much-needed energy to the Redskins pass rush.

Bringing in a healthy Galette also eliminates the Redskins from needing to draft a pass rusher early, and allowing them to focus on the wide receiver position.

Washington finished fourth to last in sacks last season, recording an atrocious 23 sacks through the entire season.

Being able to have a pass rusher on a reasonable contract also gives the Redskins enough money to either make a deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins, or place the franchise tag on him for a second consecutive year.

Washington currently owns the 17th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

