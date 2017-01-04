J.J. Watt rushes to hospital, brings new jerseys to boy involved in car accident
J.J. Watt’s season ended in September, but that doesn’t mean the Houston Texans star has forgotten how to rush into action when he’s needed.
When Watt heard 8-year-old Noah Fulmer was injured in a car accident and left crying after EMTs had to cut his Watt jersey, the three-time defensive player of the year wasted no time to visit the boy.
That is terrible, is he ok?
Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017
Watt didn’t disappoint, bringing Noah, who suffered injuries to both of his legs, a number of jerseys Tuesday after the boy had surgery.
@JJWatt @HoustonTexans JJ Watt surprised Noah after surgery. Thank you Watt #Nfl #JJWATT #thankyou #teamnoah #prayfornoah #hejustwokeup pic.twitter.com/d68wMhDelT
— Marc (@carapia116) January 3, 2017
Watt, who is recovering from back surgery, won’t make a difference on the field when the Texans take on the Raiders in their wild card game Saturday, but he certainly impacted Noah’s life Tuesday.