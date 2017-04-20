The Indianapolis Colts have signed former VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox, his agent confirmed to the Associated Press on Thursday.

Alie-Cox, 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, will try to make the team as a tight end. However, he hasn’t played football since his freshman year of high school nine years ago, according to the AP, and took only a month to prepare for this month’s workouts for NFL scouts since he wanted to complete his hoops career.

Alie-Cox was third in scoring (9.5 ppg) and second in rebounding (4.2) for the Rams last season. They reached the NCAA Tournament before being bounced by Saint Mary’s in the first round last month.

The Colts signed former Miami Hurricanes basketball player Erik Swoope in 2014, made him a tight end, and Swoope caught 15 passes last season. More recently, former Baylor forward Rico Gathers was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as a tight end in the sixth round last year. Other college basketball players who became NFL tight ends include Antonio Gates and Julius Thomas.