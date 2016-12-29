Former Falcons safety Keion Carpenter passes away at age 39

Former Atlanta Falcons safety Keion Carpenter became the latest tragic death of 2016 on Thursday.

Keon Carpenter passed away at 6:47 am this morning at Jackson South Community Hospital in Miami. Carpenter collapsed during a morning workout and had been in a coma for the last 24 hours. The circumstances surrounding his collapse remain a mystery.

Earlier this month, the NFL mourned the loss of Konrad Reuland, a former tight end who died from a brain aneurysm. Rueland was only 29 years of age.

He played three seasons in Atlanta, of which he appeared in 45 games.

Keion Carpenter joined the Atlanta Falcons in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in 2002. He played three seasons in Atlanta, of which he appeared in 45 games. Carpenter’s best season was by far his first with the Falcons. He posted 49 tackles, 4 interceptions, and was credited with 10 passes defended.

Carpenter was a huge part of the Falcons’ shocking upset over Green Bay in the 2002 NFL wild-card playoffs. The strong safety had a two tackles, two interceptions, defended two passes, and recovered a fumble in the game.

He was one of the few players to return to the game of football following spinal fusion surgery in 2004. The Falcons released Carpenter just after the 2005 season. His last bit of NFL activity was an unsuccessful attempt to latch on with the Seattle Seahawks in 2006.

Carpenter finished his NFL career with 206 tackles, 14 interceptions, and a touchdown.

Keion was a standout at Woodlawn High School and later played at Virginia Tech under Frank Beamer. In 2005, Keion founded The Carpenter House, a non-profit organization dedicated to securing housing and resources to underprivileged families. He sadly leaves behind a wife, three daughters, and a son.

Carpenter was in Florida on family vacation at the time of his death. According to the family, his body will be laid to rest in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keion’s family and friends.

