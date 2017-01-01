Drew Brees After 7-9 Season: Not Sure How Much Longer I Can Do This

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints finished the 2016 season at 7-9, a result that seemed to make the quarterback question his future.

The New Orleans Saints offense can never truly be put into question, at least not with Drew Brees at quarterback. After throwing for 350 yards in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, Brees notched yet another 5,000-yard season. Moreover, he finished as the NFL’s passing leader for the third-straight season (tied Ben Roethlisberger in 2014). Prolific and consistent are apt descriptors of the Saints signal-caller. However, even that couldn’t stop them from going 7-9 and missing the playoffs.

Finishing 7-9 in the 2016 season marks the fourth time in five seasons that Brees and the Saints have finished with that mark.

Across that span, though, Brees has certainly done his part. He’s not thrown for fewer than 4,800 yards or fewer than 32 touchdowns in any of the past seven seasons. However, for a Super Bowl Champion quarterback that turns 38 years old in mid-January, the lack of team success is starting to grind his will.

Following the loss to the Falcons, Brees appeared with Mike Nabors on the Cox Sports TV postgame show to discuss the season and the loss. In that interview, an obviously frustrated Brees even went as far as to seemingly question his future:

Brees in our @CoxSportsTV 1on1: "not sure how much longer I can do this, tired of saying next year, next year" #saints — Mike Nabors (@MikeNabors) January 2, 2017

Obviously that’s a bit of a vague response, which is likely intentional on the part of the quarterback. However, the sentiment is understood. When he’s on the field doing everything he can and his defense isn’t stepping up (or being addressed properly by the front office), it makes you question if you’re wasting your time.

Brees signed a five-year extension with the Saints early in September 2016, a deal meant to help New Orleans with the salary cap. However, Brees has an out in the contract following the 2017 season. He’s guaranteed no money beyond that and can essentially walk if he pleases.

While it’s unclear if his comments were directed pointedly at New Orleans or just at his football career in general, it’s clear that Drew Brees isn’t in a good place professionally right now. As we head into the offseason with so many teams quarterback-needy, it’ll be interesting to see if Brees’ frustrations boil over, or if that waits until after next year.

