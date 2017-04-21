BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– Three first-round NBA games: Boston (down 2-0) at Chicago, 7 p.m.; Houston (up 2-0) at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.; LA Clippers (tied 1-1) at Utah, 10 p.m.

– MILWAUKEE – Bucks coach Jason Kidd was one of the NBA’s best point guards. He thinks 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo can be even better once he learns the nuances of the point.

– Two first-round NHL games: Toronto (tied 2-2) at Washington, 7 p.m.; Boston (down 3-1) at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

– Goaltenders are being rewarded for aggressive play in the playoffs. Look at Craig Anderson of the Ottawa Senators and Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals.

– NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – Aaron Hernandez’s family asks a judge to order Massachusetts prison officials to preserve evidence so the circumstances of his death can be investigated.

– BERLIN – The bombing of the bus of a top German soccer club this month was not an act of terror by Islamic extremists but part of a financial scheme to net millions, officials say.

– ZURICH – Suspended FIFA leader Sepp Blatter says he met with U.S. Department of Justice officials and is not a suspect in their investigation of corruption linked to the soccer body.

– ARLINGTON, Texas – Cole Hamels, still without a decision, starts for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals. Game starts 8:05 p.m.

– Temple linebacker Haason Reddick has gone from a possible first-round pick to a possible top-10 selection. … The latest in a series of stories following Reddick’s path to the NFL draft.

– This is a challenge for NFL teams as the draft nears: What to make of elite high school recruits who did not measure up in college? Can they still flourish as pros.

– Spring football games are drawing big crowds and more TV exposure. But fans are not getting a sense of what to expect come the fall. Coaches do not want to give away anything to a rival coach.

– ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest, outside-the-box idea: Michigan’s football team will travel to Rome this weekend and meet with refugees before going to the Vatican.

– BRISTOL, Tenn. – Joe Gibbs Racing was NASCAR’s most dominant team last year but goes into Bristol Motor Speedway winless on the season.

– Zach Veach makes his IndyCar debut Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. The 22-year-old driver is trying to keep it simple, taking things ”step by step.”

– CARSON, Calif. – Oscar Valdez defends his title Saturday against Colombia’s Miguel Marriaga at this famed outdoor boxing ring.

– MOANCO – Defending champion Rafael Nadal resumes his bid for a 10th Monte Carlo Masters title, facing Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals. Marin Cilic loses his match.

– SAN ANTONIO – Branden Grace leads by a stroke entering the second round of Texas Open. Ian Poulter is on the verge of missing the cut and losing his PGA Tour card.