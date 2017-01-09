2017 NFL Draft: Penn State Chris Godwin Scouting Report

Penn State’s Chris Godwin is looking to use his sensational Rose Bowl performance as a spring board into the NFL.

Chris Godwin is a big-bodied wide receiver who knows how to use his size to his advantage. He excels at using his frame to box out the defender and put himself in position to haul in the pass. His leaping ability and strong hands also play a major role.

Godwin’s aggressiveness is important to his success as he always looks to high-point the football. He has elite awareness that allows him to track the football. His body control helps him make adjustments and make plays on poorly thrown balls.

The NFL is trending towards bigger receivers like Godwin who can win in contested situations. He’s the type of down-field threat that can change the outcome of a game with one play.

Godwin isn’t a one-trick pony as he shows the ability to run a number of different routes. He isn’t afraid to work across the middle and does a good job working the sidelines. However, it’s his down-field success that makes him such an attractive prospect.

The combine will be important to Godwin’s draft stock. He isn’t a burner but does show enough speed to create some separation. His 40-time could either create question marks about his speed or prove that he’s a legitimate big-play threat.

He needs to be a little more consistent with catching the easy passes. There are times where the ball hits his hands but are dropped. This isn’t a major concern as he obviously has good hands, but just needs to focus a little more on the easier routes.

Godwin also needs to show more aggressiveness as a run blocker. Penn State often asked him to come across the middle to block the safety. However, he didn’t attack this assignment with a ton of effort which resulted in the safety making the tackle.

Overall, Godwin has the talent to be a highly effective NFL receiver. His ability to fight through contact and high point the football is what NFL teams are looking for in a receiver.

Current Draft Stock: 2nd Round

