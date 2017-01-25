Wizards say they will wear all black before rematch with ‘dirty’ Celtics

The Washington Wizards haven’t forgotten what happened the last time they faced the Boston Celtics and the Wizards are making sure to dress appropriately.

Wizards guard John Wall and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. told reporters that the players will be wearing “all black” when they take the floor against the Celtics on Tuesday night, less than two weeks after the two teams engaged in a dustup after the Celtics’ 117-108 win.

“We’re wearing all black to the game. You know where we’re going with that,” Oubre Jr. told reporters Monday night after the Wizards’ 109-99 victory over the Hornets, via ESPN.

When asked to elaborate further on the attire – whether it signaled a funeral or a war – Oubre said Washington will be ready for either.

“We’re ready for whatever,” Oubre said. “We’re wearing all black to the game. It’s a memo that the team is giving away. We’re ready for whatever, man. Round 3, let’s get it.”

Wall also confirmed the dress code but was more specific as to why.

“All black everything. A funeral.”

The two teams have had a back-and-forth brewing for some time this season. In their first game of the season in November, Wall was ejected after committing a flagrant 2 foul on Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

It only escalated on Jan. 11, when Wizards guard Bradley Beal committed a hard foul on Smart, who fell to the floor. After the final buzzer, Wall and Celtics forward Jae Crowder became heated and Crowder eventually poked Wall in the nose, prompting Wall to try to slap Crowder.

After that game, Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. accused the Celtics of being “dirty”, a claim Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas disputed Monday.

“[Porter’s comments] went through this ear and out the other because we don’t play dirty, we know that,” Thomas said. “I think a lot of teams around this league know we don’t play dirty, we just play very hard. Like I said before, it may seem dirty because we play so hard, but we’re not a dirty team.”

Wizards players apparently got the memo about the dress code, arriving for Tuesday’s game in the correct color.

John Wall and Kief Morris arrive in all black for Wizards-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/LMEoRulMKA — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017