Blazers issue statement after official tweet leads to NBA player Twitter fight

NBA teams make better use of social media than any other professional sports franchises — but sometimes, trying to stay fresh and original results in crossing the line.

After a seemingly harmless tweet from the Portland Trail Blazers’ official twitter account tipped off a back-and-forth between C.J. McCollum and the Grizzlies’ Chandler Parsons on Friday night, Portland team president Chris McGowan issued a statement to ESPN on Saturday:

“We give our social media staff pretty strict guidelines, so they operate knowing what is appropriate and what isn’t. This one was meant to be light hearted and fun but was probably a little too close to the line we try to keep on mediums like Twitter. It’s a learning lesson for us and we will be more mindful going forward.

“Our official account is meant to be fun and positive. It’s not our intention to cause things to turn negative. In this case it did, and that is what we want to avoid going forward.”

So how close to the line was the tweet in question, which poked fun at Parsons for launching an airball? We’ll let you judge for yourself:

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017

The tweet is definitely a bit snarky, but it’s also firmly tongue-in-cheek. I don’t know; to me, this isn’t really a big deal. Neither was the digital head-to-head that ensued:

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊🏻 — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

@CJMcCollum stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

That’s all well within the bounds of acceptable trash talk if you ask me — and Parsons agreed.

It's all in good fun! No hard feelings👌🏻 https://t.co/vc6hxWmvfn — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

We understand why the Blazers made a statement, but let’s make sure we’re not sanitizing one of the more fun aspects of being an NBA fan just for the sake of everyone playing nice.