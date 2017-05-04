Lonzo Ball unveils his first Big Baller Brand signature shoe

Even though he’s more than five months away from making his NBA debut, and nearly two months shy of being selected by an NBA team, Lonzo Ball his his own signature shoe.

The former UCLA standout unveiled his first line of kicks on Thursday, and they’re not bad:

The first Big Baller Brand sneaker, unveiled by Lonzo Ball: pic.twitter.com/q708gbiWdj — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 4, 2017

The silhouette looks like several of the recent Kobe Bryant signature shoes, while the upper has a nice textured pattern to it. The BBB logo is rather understated, relative to what we expected.

The lack of a secondary pattern on the shoe might limit the colorway options, and we’re not sure this will sell at the $200 price point that has been discussed, but it’s not a bad first entry into the market.