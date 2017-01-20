James Harden: The Beard Continues to Impress

From triple-doubles to putting up spectacular numbers, James Harden is continuing to impress basketball and Houston Rockets fans around the nation

After losing a nail-biter to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, the Houston Rockets very own James Harden hit his personal record for triple-doubles in a season. Considering the fact that the Rockets have half a season left to play, this feat is praiseworthy.

This season, Harden’s stats have seen significant growth across the board. Rather than the past few seasons where he primarily scored points, he is now becoming more of an all-around player. For example, his Assists Per Game (APG) has increased by 4.2 assists and his Rebounds Per Game (RPG) has increased by 2.1 rebounds since last season.

Because he is performing so tremendously, Harden is also supplying the team with momentum moving forward with the season. Compared to this time last year, the Rockets record is looking quite hopeful. Although it is a long shot, if he continues to improve and other players on his team rise to the occasion, then a title for the Rockets might not sound so crazy.

Even if a title isn’t achieved this year, James Harden MVP sure does have a nice ring to it. In fact, for the past few weeks, he has been placed as #1 in many analysts’ opinion. This would be the first time a Houston Rocket has received the award since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994.

These stats look particularly beautiful at this moment, but keep in mind that Harden is only 27 years old. This means that realistically, he has at least 9 years left in his career. Still plenty of time to make great things happen. Which leads me to the following question: What does the future have in store for James Harden? Hopefully speaking, it is to win at least one Championship for Houston in the next decade.

