Cleveland Cavaliers Interested in Rajon Rondo and Mario Chalmers

The Cleveland Cavaliers, while not necessary, could use a backup point guard to Kyrie Irving, and there are two solid options for them.

While Kay Felder is getting more acclimated to the NBA, he most likely won’t be the backup point guard on this championship-caliber Cleveland Cavaliers team. Even LeBron understands that it will be a process for him.

According to RealGM, LBJ said this:

“Kay’s in the process of learning on the fly,” James said. “He’s a rookie and is going to have his mistakes and things of that nature. It’s tough on him because we’re a franchise trying to win a championship. He has to have a fast-track mind. But we don’t have a backup point guard.”

In that same article, writer Joe Vardon said this about the Cavaliers interest in Rondo/Chalmers:

The Cavaliers are monitoring Rajon Rondo’s situation with the Chicago Bulls while Mario Chalmers is also on their radar as he works his way back from a torn Achilles.

With Rondo, it would be the cost the Cavaliers. He has recently been out booted of the rotation for the Chicago Bulls, and he has struggled to find success since his days in Boston. But his pass-first mentality and ability to be a playmaker is exactly what Cleveland wants.

Chalmers is lucky because he has a couple solid characteristics about his game also. For starters, he was able to play and help lead the Miami Heat when LeBron James went there for a brief four-year stint. Secondly, his game fits the mold the Cavaliers might be looking for. He is able to shoot the long-ball and control the pace for a mediocre second unit.

Both of these players would be great options, and it would be fantastic to see them brought to Cleveland.

