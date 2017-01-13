NASCAR: Five Tracks That Should Be On The Schedule

Here’s the question: If you could choose five tracks that should be on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series schedule but are not, which tracks would make your list? Which would not? This is your opportunity to write a portion of the schedule!

I’ll share my list — please comment and share yours!

Some criteria to follow:

The track(s) you include can be hosting an Xfinity or Camping World Truck series race now, but they just don’t have a Cup date. They do not have to be entirely new tracks to any of the national touring series.

If you included this track on the schedule, which track would it replace, because additions to the current schedule are just not feasible. Note: For the purposes of this article, do not worry about which ownership group is involved — i.e. You don’t necessarily have to replace one SMI track with another SMI track or an ISC track with another ISC track, etc.

Where on the schedule would you include this track? Early in the season? In the summer? In the Chase?

If you include a track, you MUST assume that any necessary infrastructure improvements necessary for consideration have been or will be made (i.e. ingress/egress, seating capacity, etc.) In other words, assume for the sake of argument that the facility is “Cup ready.”

Now for the list!

Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA. This track has proven that it can successfully promote both Xfinity and Truck series races now, and is frequently mentioned by NASCAR enthusiasts as the next venue to step up to the Cup series as a host. It’s 7/8 of a mile length would certainly please short-track fans. The addition of Iowa into the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series lineup would provide some great racing and could easily replace a race or even a track that maybe doesn’t always provide the greatest action.

Pros: Accessibility, track length, currently hosts other NASCAR series, hospitality. Lighting available to accommodate night racing.

Might replace: Kansas (spring), Pocono (June) or Kentucky.

Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI. Even those fans who don’t enjoy road courses have to admit that the Xfinity series races have proven entertaining. A strategist’s track, it includes both long and short straights, tight and sweeping turns, elevation changes and a course length of 4.0 miles. If you pass the pit road entrance here, you are well-advised to have enough fuel to get back… it’s a LONG journey back if you run out!

This season’s schedule has seen the “west coast swing,” and the coupling of three short tracks in four weeks time. Road America could be part of a “road course swing” if it replaced one of the events listed below.

Pros: Hosting other NASCAR series now, fan amenities (you can move about to different viewing areas), Wisconsin bratwurst and beer, hospitality of venue and its employees, beautiful terrain.

Might replace: Kentucky, Pocono (August), Michigan (August).

The Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, WI. With the exception of some years during World War II, the Milwaukee Mile has hosted at least one auto race every year since 1903, giving it the distinction of being the world’s oldest operating race track, and drivers who have competed here easily make up a “who’s who” list of auto racing royalty.

For years, the stars of the Indy 500 followed-up that race with a trip to Milwaukee. Why not Cup? (See potential replacement venues below) Part of Wisconsin’s State Fair park, every auto racing fan needs to attend an event at this facility at least once. Just don’t try to park in the Mykonos Restaurant lot across the street.

Pros: One-mile oval, upgraded seating and facilities (concessions, restrooms, etc.), local neighborhood feel, Wisconsin bratwurst and beer (again.)

Might replace: Chicago, Kansas (fall), Kentucky, Pocono (August).

Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA. Conveniently located just about 2 1/2 hours from the Charlotte, NC area where most Sprint Cup teams are located, VIR as it is commonly called, is well-known to many in the garage. Just about all teams have used this facility for road-course setup testing (when it was allowed.) A technically complex, yet relatively high-speed facility, drivers need to bring their A-Game to enjoy success here. A sweeping 3.27 mile (when using the “full course” configuration) natural-terrain track, VIR is sure to please.

Pros: Accessibility, proximity to fan bases, challenging configuration, familiarity to participants.

Might replace: Atlanta (if moved later in the year), Richmond (spring), Kentucky.

Pike’s Peak International Raceway in Fountain, CO. A former destination for both the Xfinity and Truck series, PPIR has unfortunately been mostly abandoned by national sanctioning bodies in recent years. It is still used for driving schools and testing, as well as the USAC Silver Crown Series. None of this means it isn’t still viable, however. PPIR has frequently been described as the one-mile version of both Las Vegas Motor Speedway and California Speedway, two facilities that deliver exciting racing each year.

Pros: One-mile layout, familiarity to participants, accessibility, has hosted other NASCAR series.

Might replace: Kansas (spring), Texas (spring), Kentucky, Pocono (August).

There you have it. Three short tracks and two road courses. Those venues have proven over time that they will deliver the best on-track product. Legacy fans will be slower to accept the suggestion of more road courses, but times and sentiments have changed.

Again — assume that each of the tracks mentioned are Cup ready right now. Most of them are not. There are certainly questions to be answered and there will be work that has to be done to bring some of them to fruition. Some are more ready than others. Also, I intentionally did not include tracks that have hosted Cup dates in the past, but do not host any longer (i.e. Rockingham). There’s a reason they lost a date in the first place.

Did a track you have in mind that made the list? Is there another track in mind? Please comment below!

This article originally appeared on