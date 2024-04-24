NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series: Is Tyler Reddick hitting his stride after Talladega win? Updated Apr. 24, 2024 2:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyler Reddick got a chaotic win in last week's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

After leader Michael McDowell tried to make a move to the inside lane on the homestretch, he lost control and was bounced out of the way, which was followed by Reddick blasting past two cars for an epic win.

Could this be a taste of what's to come for Reddick?

On the latest edition of "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour," host Kevin Harvick discussed Reddick's success of late.

"He knows that he should be winning; he knows he has the speed to win; he knows that he's had a couple opportunities to be in position to win this year, and they haven't won. And this time, they're in position to win, and win a race that they probably didn't think they were going to win until 100-200 yards to go. You could feel the emotion from Tyler Reddick and just the relief to get that car into victory lane," Harvick said about Reddick's win. "I like that. I love the fire and the passion and enthusiasm … he's driving and acting like he expects to win every single week.

"And that pressure that comes with that is tough to navigate until you've been in the middle of it, and when you are in the middle of that and win, it's a huge relief."

After winning at Talladega, Reddick is now fifth in total points (316) in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, with four top-5 finishes and seven top-10 finishes.

Kevin Harvick on Tyler Reddick win, Michael Jordan’s attendance in Talladega

Reddick, 28, has six career Cup Series wins under his belt. He's one of two drivers (Bubba Wallace is the other) who race for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and current driver Denny Hamlin. Retired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was previously a member of 23XI Racing. The team was founded in 2020.

Next up for Reddick & Co. is the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway this coming Sunday (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

