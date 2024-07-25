NASCAR Cup Series Corey LaJoie out as driver of No. 7 car at Spire after 2024 season Published Jul. 25, 2024 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Corey LaJoie, who has struggled this year and sits 28th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, won't return to the Spire Motorsports No. 7 car next season.

LaJoie, who is under contract with Spire for next year (but obviously can now look elsewhere), confirmed the news to FOX Sports. It was first reported by The Athletic.

"I won't be driving the 7 car next year," he said in a statement. "I take a lot of satisfaction from having an integral part of building Spire into a respectable team on the grid, but unfortunately the future won't involve me.

"We will finish the remainder of 2024 strong, continuing to deliver for my partners, my guys who work hard to build good cars, family, fans and friends who have supported me since day one in the Cup Series. This chapter ends after Phoenix, and I'm excited to see what the Lord has in store for my family next."

The 32-year-old LaJoie has 258 career Cup starts since 2017 with a best of 25th in the standings, which came in 2023 in a year where his average finish was 20.8. But he has not matched the results this year, sitting 28th in the standings with an average finish of 22.7.

LaJoie joined Spire in 2021 as its first full-time driver since its inception in 2019.

Spire has already announced it would hire Stewart-Haas Racing's Rodney Childers as crew chief for the car next season. Spire will be a three-car operation, having announced Michael McDowell as its replacement for Zane Smith in the No. 71 and Carson Hocevar remaining in the No. 77 car.

