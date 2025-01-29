NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell favored
Updated Jan. 29, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET

As drivers prepare to start their engines for the Clash at Bowman Gray on FOX, bettors are gearing up to place their wagers on another exciting 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In addition to Daytona 500 odds, bookmakers have released Cup Series Championship futures.

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 29.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2025

Kyle Larson: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Christopher Bell: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
William Byron: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Ryan Blaney: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Denny Hamlin: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Joey Logano: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Tyler Reddick: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Chase Elliott: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Kyle Busch: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Ty Gibbs: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Brad Keselowski: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Ross Chastain: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Alex Bowman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Chris Buescher: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Shane Van Gisbergen: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Bubba Wallace: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Austin Cindric: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Daniel Suarez: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)
Carson Hocevar: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Noah Gragson: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Austin Dillon: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Michael McDowell: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Josh Berry: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Zane Smith: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Erik Jones: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Justin Haley: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Cole Custer: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

2025 Season Total Race Wins

AJ Allmendinger
Over 0.5: +110
Under 0.5: -140

Carson Hocevar
Over 0.5: +135
Under 0.5: -175

Chase Elliott
Over 1.5: -135
Under 1.5: -105

Christopher Bell
Over 3.5: -110
Under 3.5: -125

Denny Hamlin
Over 3.5: +110
Under 3.5: -125

Kyle Busch
Over 1.5: +110
Under 1.5: -140

Kyle Larson
Over 5.5: +100
Under 5.5: -135

Michael McDowell
Over 0.5: +120
Under 0.5: -155

Ryan Blaney
Over 2.5: -175
Under 2.5: +135

Shane Van Gisbergen
Over 1.5: -160
Under 1.5: +125

Ty Gibbs
Over 0.5: -140
Under 0.5: +110

Tyler Reddick
Over 3.5: +125
Under 3.5: -165

William Byron
Over 3.5: -115
Under 3.5: -115

Check out the preseason expert insight from FOX Sports motorsports insider Bob Pockrass, as of Jan. 29.

Championship Predictions:

The best bets to win the 2025 Cup Series title? If experience and history mean anything, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney will be the drivers to beat when it comes down to the finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Blaney won the title in 2023 and arguably had the fastest car in the 2024 championship race but got mired in a little bit of traffic on a late restart and couldn't rally enough to beat teammate Joey Logano. Team Penske has won three consecutive titles (Logano in 2022 and 2024 and Blaney in 2023) and appears to have found an edge in making speed at Phoenix. Also, with it possibly the last year for the championship to be in Phoenix, Blaney will be looking to capitalize at a track where he seemingly is one to beat.

Larson won the 2021 title and earned a series-high six victories in 2024. He didn't make the championship round last year but like Blaney, is a driver who consistently finds a little more speed. He admits that Penske has the advantage with the finale at Phoenix, but Hendrick Motorsports still has the entire season to make gains on its short-track program. And a potential softer tire for the championship race potentially could cut into the gap between Penske and the rest of the field.

Race Win Total Predictions:

Busch came inches away from winning two races last year. Getting those inches back seems so close and yet so far away. He could just as easily win three races as he could no races.

In his first full season, van Gisbergen will win a Cup race on a road course. He should win two, but the rigors of a 38-race schedule and the precision needed from not just him but his team could keep him from having multiple wins in 2025.

Gibbs has been on the brink of victory several times in his first three years. More likely than not, he will get that first Cup triumph this season.

Reddick is hitting his prime as a Cup driver. But he's never had more than three victories in one season and while three again seems attainable, a fourth is iffy.

