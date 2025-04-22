NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Talladega Entry List: All 39 drivers for Jack Link's 500

Updated Apr. 22, 2025 9:49 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Talladega Superspeedway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 39 cars registered for the race.

Check out the entry list for this year's Jack Link's 500.

2025 NASCAR Talladega Entry List

  1. Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
  7. Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  17. Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
  18. Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
  20. William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
  21. Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
  22. Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
  23. Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
  24. Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
  25. John H. Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club)
  26. Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club)
  27. JJ Yeley (#44, NY Racing Team)
  28. Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr (#47, HYAK Motorsports)
  30. Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
  31. Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
  32. Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  33. Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
  34. Anthony Alfredo (i) (#62, Beard Motorsports)
  35. Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
  36. Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
  37. BJ McLeod (i) (#78, Live Fast Motorsports)
  38. Shane Van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
  39. Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)

in this topic
