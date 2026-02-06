NASCAR Cup Series
FOX's 'Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour' Doing Live Show Ahead of Daytona 500
FOX's 'Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour' Doing Live Show Ahead of Daytona 500

Published Feb. 6, 2026 1:22 p.m. ET

As Cal Naughton Jr. told Ricky Bobby before the 2006 running of the Talladega 500: "See ya on the track!"

It was revealed on Friday morning that FOX's "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour" will be doing a live show at the NASCAR Fan Experience set at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 12, three days before the 68th running of the Daytona 500.

Co-host Kevin Harvick posted to X, "Don’t miss this!," while fellow co-host Mamba Smith posted to X to "bring your signs, bring your beers [and] let’s get rowdy!" in response to the announcement.

"What’s old is new again! We’re bringing back one of the best fan experiences the NASCAR community had," co-host Kaitlyn Vincie posted to X about the news.

"Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour" is in its third season with Harvick, Smith and Vincie on FOX Sports, while Harvick is also in his third season calling NASCAR Cup Series races with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

Harvick also called NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series races for FOX before retiring from racing on the NASCAR circuit after the 2023 season. Meanwhile, outside of her role on "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour," Vincie is a pit reporter for FOX's coverage of the Craftsman Truck Series.

Catch Duel 1 and Duel 2 (60-lap qualifying races for the field minus who's starting in first and second place) at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. And, of course, watch the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

