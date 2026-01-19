NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Paint Schemes: New & Refreshed Looks for 2026
Published Jan. 19, 2026 1:49 p.m. ET
Out with the old, in with the new.
Here's a look at the fresh paint schemes of some of your favorite NASCAR Cup Series drivers hitting the track in 2026.
JOSH BERRY
ALEX BOWMAN
CHASE BRISCOE
WILLIAM BYRON
ROSS CHASTAIN
COLE CUSTER
CHASE ELLIOTT
TY GIBBS
CARSON HOCEVAR
JIMMIE JOHNSON
KYLE LARSON
JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
ZANE SMITH
RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
RFK RACING
