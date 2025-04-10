NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Talladega: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Jack Link's 500
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Talladega: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Jack Link's 500

Updated Apr. 25, 2025 9:43 a.m. ET

The 2025 Jack Link's 500 is back at Talladega Superspeedway for another year of racing. A 500-mile race that requires 188 laps to complete, it will mark the tenth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Jack Link's 500?

The Jack Link's 500 is scheduled for Sunday, April 27th at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Jack Link's 500 will take place at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.

How long is the race?

The Jack Link's 500 is a total of 188 laps and 500.08 miles.

Where can I watch the Jack Link's 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FOX and the FOX Sports App

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500!

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Jack Link's 500 can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the Talladega Superspeedway Weekend Schedule?

Friday, April 25th

  • ARCA Mendards Series Practice - 4 p.m. ET
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 5:30 p.m. ET (CW app)

Saturday, April 26th

  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 10:30 a.m. ET (Prime)
  • General Tire 200 - 12:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • AG-Pro 300 - 4 p.m. (CW app)

Sunday, April 27th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 39 drivers entered into the Jack Link's 500. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 4/26.

