NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Talladega qualifying: Order for Jack's Links 500

Updated Apr. 24, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Talladega Superspeedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FOX at 3 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Talladega qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Talladega Qualifying Order

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Anthony Alfredo (#62)
  2. JJ Yeley (#44)
  3. BJ McLeod (#78)
  4. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  5. Cody Ware (#51)
  6. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  7. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  8. Ty Dillon (#10)
  9. Cole Custer (#41)
  10. Riley Herbst (#35)
  11. Alex Bowman (#48)
  12. Erik Jones (#43)
  13. Michael McDowell (#71)
  14. Zane Smith (#38)
  15. Noah Gragson (#4)
  16. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  18. Chris Buescher (#17)
  19. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  20. Joey Logano (#22)
  21. Ryan Preece (#60)
  22. Justin Haley (#7)
  23. Austin Cindric (#2)
  24. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  25. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  26. Austin Dillon (#3)
  27. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  28. Kyle Busch (#8)
  29. Josh Berry (#21)
  30. Chase Elliott (#9)
  31. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  32. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  33. Ross Chastain (#1)
  34. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  35. Christopher Bell (#20)
  36. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  37. William Byron (#24)
  38. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  39. Kyle Larson (#5)

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500!
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR adds twist to All-Star Race with first-of-its-kind rule

NASCAR adds twist to All-Star Race with first-of-its-kind rule

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes