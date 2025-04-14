NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano favorites for Talladega Published Apr. 22, 2025 10:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega this weekend for the Jack Link's 500 and fans can watch all the exciting action on FOX.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

The last Cup race was two weeks ago at Bristol, and Kyle Larson closed with the shortest odds at +285. Larson ultimately dominated the day, sweeping both stages, leading 411 laps and getting into victory lane.

For Talladega, there's currently a three-way tie at the top of the oddsboard, featuring three drivers still seeking their first win of the season.

So who will take the checkered flag this weekend? Let's take a look at the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 22.

Jack Link's 500 2025

Ryan Blaney : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Kyle Busch : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Joey Logano : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

William Byron : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brad Keselowski : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Larson : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Denny Hamlin : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Christopher Bell : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chase Elliott : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Austin Cindric : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Alex Bowman : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Michael McDowell : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Todd Gilliland : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chris Buescher : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ty Dillon : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ty Gibbs : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Josh Berry : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Daniel Suarez : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carson Hocevar : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Preece : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Erik Jones : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Dillon : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Noah Gragson : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Justin Haley : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Cole Custer : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Zane Smith : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Riley Herbst : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Shane Van Gisbergen : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Anthony Alfredo: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Corey LaJoie : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Cody Ware : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

BJ McLeod: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)



