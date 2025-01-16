NASCAR Cup Series
2025 Daytona 500 odds: Kyle Busch favored in NASCAR's 'Great American Race'
2025 Daytona 500 odds: Kyle Busch favored in NASCAR's 'Great American Race'

Updated Jan. 16, 2025 7:15 p.m. ET

The 2025 Daytona 500 is exactly one month away, and you can watch all the exciting action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Last year, William Byron's odds to win the race closed at around +1800, but No. 24 got into victory lane after a huge late wreck, winning the first points race of the season.

Can Byron or another Hendrick Motorsports driver capture the 500 again in 2025?

Here are the latest odds for the 2025 Daytona 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.*

2025 DAYTONA 500 RACE WINNER

Kyle Busch: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Brad Keselowski: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ryan Blaney: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Joey Logano: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Denny Hamlin: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chase Elliott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
William Byron: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Tyler Reddick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Ross Chastain: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Kyle Larson: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Chris Buescher: +1800 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Christopher Bell: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Bubba Wallace: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Austin Cindric: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Daniel Suarez: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Austin Dillon: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Ty Gibbs: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Alex Bowman: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Todd Gilliland: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Michael McDowell: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Chase Briscoe: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Noah Gragson: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Helio Castroneves: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Ty Dillon: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Ryan Preece: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Erik Jones: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Justin Haley: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Josh Berry: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Cole Custer: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Shane Van Gisbergen: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Carson Hocevar: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Driver Props — Matchups

Denny Hamlin (-120) vs. Chase Elliott (-115)
Kyle Busch (-120) vs. Brad Keselowski (-115)
William Byron (-120) vs. Kyle Larson (-110)
William Byron (-120) vs. Tyler Reddick (-110)
Ryan Blaney (-120) vs. Joey Logano (-110)

*odds as of 1/16/25

