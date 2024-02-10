NASCAR Cup Series 2024 NASCAR odds: Ryan Blaney favored to win Daytona 500 Published Feb. 10, 2024 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Super Bowl brings an end to the NFL season.

The Daytona 500, known as the "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing," is the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup series.

RELATED: Bob Pockrass' NASCAR Power Rankings

The 66th Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, one week after Super Bowl LVIII.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daytona 500 can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here are the early odds for the 2024 Daytona 500: *

Ryan Blaney +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Denny Hamlin +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Brad Keselowski +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chris Buescher +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joey Logano +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Larson +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

William Byron +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Busch +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Christopher Bell: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Martin Truex Jr. +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bubba Wallace +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tyler Reddick +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Austin Cindric +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ross Chastain +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 2/10/2024

PAST DAYTONA 500 WINNERS

2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2022: Austin Cindric

2021: Michael McDowell

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2018: Austin Dillon

2017: Kurt Busch

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Five drivers have won the Daytona 500 and the season Cup Championship in the same year, with Jimmie Johnson the most recent to do so in 2013.

Who do you have winning the Daytona 500? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in NASCAR and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share