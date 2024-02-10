NASCAR Cup Series
2024 NASCAR odds: Ryan Blaney favored to win Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series

2024 NASCAR odds: Ryan Blaney favored to win Daytona 500

Published Feb. 10, 2024 12:03 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl brings an end to the NFL season.

The Daytona 500, known as the "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing," is the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup series.

RELATED: Bob Pockrass' NASCAR Power Rankings

The 66th Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, one week after Super Bowl LVIII.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daytona 500 can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here are the early odds for the 2024 Daytona 500: *

Ryan Blaney +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Denny Hamlin +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Brad Keselowski +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Chase Elliott +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Chris Buescher +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Joey Logano +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Kyle Larson +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
William Byron +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Kyle Busch +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Christopher Bell: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Martin Truex Jr. +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Bubba Wallace +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Tyler Reddick +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Austin Cindric +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Ross Chastain +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Chase Briscoe +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 2/10/2024

PAST DAYTONA 500 WINNERS

2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2022: Austin Cindric
2021: Michael McDowell
2020: Denny Hamlin
2019: Denny Hamlin
2018: Austin Dillon
2017: Kurt Busch
2016: Denny Hamlin
2015: Joey Logano
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Five drivers have won the Daytona 500 and the season Cup Championship in the same year, with Jimmie Johnson the most recent to do so in 2013.

Who do you have winning the Daytona 500? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in NASCAR and other sports.

share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ranking 5 drivers most likely to win first NASCAR Cup Series title in 2024

Ranking 5 drivers most likely to win first NASCAR Cup Series title in 2024

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes