NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR adds twist to All-Star Race with first-of-its-kind rule Updated Apr. 23, 2025 1:37 p.m. ET

NASCAR will add a bit of uncertainty to its All-Star event. The league has teased the possibility of adding a competition caution during Laps 101-220 of the 250-lap race but won’t say when — or even if — the caution will be thrown.

The idea is to keep drivers and crew chiefs guessing, as part of the $1 million-to-win event on May 18 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

There will be a break at Lap 100 for teams to make adjustments.

And then the competition caution — or the promoter's caution, as NASCAR is calling it — could come into play if NASCAR or track owner Speedway Motorsports opts to bunch the field back up (and also would give teams the choice of whether to pit for tires).

If there is a natural caution after Lap 200 and the promoter’s caution has not yet been utilized, then it will not be thrown.

Here are some other All-Star format elements:

— Qualifying on May 16 will be three laps with a four-tire pit stop after the second lap. The total time will determine the lineup for the Open and All-Star heats. The pit stop time will determine the order of pit selection.

— Drivers who are automatically in the All-Star Race will compete in 60-lap heat races on May 17. The first heat race will determine the inside lane; the second heat race the outside lane.

— Drivers who are not automatically in the All-Star race will compete on May 18 in the Open race, a 100-lap race (competition caution at Lap 40) with the top-two finishers making the All-Star Race and then another advancing through the fan vote.

— There will be a manufacturer’s award presented to the manufacturer with the best average finish in the All-Star Race with each manufacturer's score based on the same number of cars (the number of cars will be determined by the manufacturer with the fewest in the race).

The All-Star Race includes 2024 and 2025 race winners and current drivers who have won an All-Star Race or Cup title. Austin Dillon, whose win at Richmond last year did not count toward an automatic bid for the playoffs, did have his win count toward the All-Star Race.

Here are the drivers that automatically qualify: William Byron, Daniel Suárez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Josh Berry and Kyle Busch.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

