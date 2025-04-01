NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson opens as favorite for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Updated Apr. 1, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington this weekend for the Goodyear 400 and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1 .

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Martinsville, Denny Hamlin showed off his "11 Against the World" flag after getting into victory lane. He had the second-shortest odds to win outright at +550.

At +450, Kyle Larson opens as the favorite for Darlington. Larson's most recent win came at Homestead-Miami on Mar. 23.

Let's look at the odds for Darlington at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 1.

Goodyear 400 2025

Kyle Larson : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Tyler Reddick : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Ryan Blaney : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Denny Hamlin : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Christopher Bell : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Joey Logano : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Bubba Wallace : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ross Chastain : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kyle Busch : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Elliott : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Buescher : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Alex Bowman : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Josh Berry : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Cindric : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ty Gibbs : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Noah Gragson : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Erik Jones : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ryan Preece : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Carson Hocevar : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Daniel Suarez : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Justin Haley : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Hill: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cole Custer : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

JJ Yeley: +10000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware : +10000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)



