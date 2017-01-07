NASCAR drivers hyped for Supercross season opener in Anaheim
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross FIM World Championship season kicks off tonight, with the first race of 2017 live from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Supercross has a big following in NASCAR, has the racers and their families enjoy watching the two-wheeled pandemonium.
This year’s Supercross debut holds a special bit of interest for NASCAR fans: With Monster Energy now signed on as the title sponsors of NASCAR’s top series, you can check out the incredible enthusiasm and showmanship Monster puts into its events, something we’re sure to see soon in Daytona as well.
Just remembered SX racing is on tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/pHi20scfSa
— DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) January 7, 2017
Looking forward to @SupercrossLIVE on @FS1 tomorrow night! #sxonfs1 pic.twitter.com/cB60fxVows
— Ty Dillon (@tydillon) January 7, 2017
Tonight’s the night! RETWEET if you’ll be watching @MonsterEnergy @SupercrossLIVE from #A1 #SXonFOX pic.twitter.com/TsvPt4RBcx
— Team Toyota (@TeamToyota) January 7, 2017
Really excited for 24 hours from now @SupercrossLIVE pulling for @RyanDungey to keep it rolling #sxonfox pic.twitter.com/1BK4UuBjI8
— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) January 7, 2017
Can't wait till tomorrow night. Let's get this 2017 season started off right. 💪 pic.twitter.com/G2q0yzv1NC
— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) January 7, 2017