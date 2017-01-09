Kurt Busch gets married to Ashley Van Metre in the Caribbean

Congratulations to 2004 NASCAR Premier Series champion Kurt Busch and renowned polo player and model Ashley Van Metre, who got married over the weekend.

Based off of the couple’s social media, the wedding took place on Saturday, Jan. 7, on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy.

Last September, Busch confirmed to FOXSports.com that he and Van Metre were getting married in the Caribbean. The couple planned an intimate wedding with about 30 guests, followed by a party for about 300 friends and family in Florida afterward, Busch said.

The couple has kept the event as a private affair with only a photo of their hands, displaying their rings, from the tropical destination.

My life completely changed when fate brought us together. So happy to call you my wife. pic.twitter.com/AtrmzAQSa9 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) January 9, 2017

Only unicorns get double rainbows. Today is the day! What a blessing 🙏🏻🦄 pic.twitter.com/OjpOclpTEL — Ashley (@ashleyvanmetre) January 7, 2017