White Sox: Will Todd Frazier Be Traded This Offseason?

White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier is still an interesting trade candidate. Will the South Siders be able to trade the veteran slugger?

The Chicago White Sox still have a trade candidate in Todd Frazier, but will they be able to trade the slugger this offseason? There haven’t been many trade rumors recently regarding Frazier, but he could still find himself on a new team for next season.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers resigning third baseman Justin Turner, the one team that looked like a likely trade destination for Frazier has come off the table. Frazier has one year remaining on his current contract, and he most likely won’t command any top prospects from a team interested in trading for him.

Although the White Sox might not get much of a return for Frazier, they could still get a solid fringe prospect if they traded him this offseason. Frazier hit .225 with 40 home runs and 98 RBIs for the White Sox this season. Despite the low batting average, Frazier excelled in hitting home runs for the White Sox. Frazier’s 40 home runs were the most in a single season since Jermaine Dye hit 44 home runs in 2006.

If the White Sox don’t trade Frazier this offseason, they could perhaps look to try to trade him before the trading deadline next season. If Frazier has a solid first half for the White Sox, he could increase his value, but not by much. Given that any team that trades him might have him for just half a season, the White Sox could get a lower return than if they traded him this offseason.

The White Sox can hold onto Frazier in the hopes they can get a better return from another team, or they could include him as part of a package deal with other trade candidates such as David Robertson and Jose Quintana. It has to be frustrating for White Sox fans to possibly see another player traded, but with the team rebuilding, there’s no need for Frazier to remain on a team that won’t be contending in 2017.

