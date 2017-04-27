Tim Tebow on a tear in Mets’ minor-league system

Tim Tebow has found his swing as a Columbia Firefly.

The former Heisman Trophy winner from Florida and NFL bust is in the midst of a 9-for-20 streak that has seen his average rise from .156 to .246.

He went 3-for-4 with his first triple and just missed his third home run of the season as a long drive was caught by the fence in a 5-0 victory over the Asheville Tourists.

Per the State:

Tebow was able to go to all fields Wednesday with a double to left, single up the middle and then triple to the right-field corner in the sixth. It was his first triple in the minor leagues and he capped it off with a head-first slide into third base.

“He has been able to get his foot down on time, working on his timing, and it is finally paying off. He is more consistent,” manager Jose Leger said. “When you get a couple hits and find that rhythm at the plate, your confidence also grows. That is what has been happening.”

And now the question has surfaced as to how long the lefty will remain in South Carolina.

“There are some guys who do really good who get taken away from me halfway through the year. Then there are guys that get taken away really early,” Leger told The State. “It is hard to predict when it happens. A lot depends on what is happening in the level above. Whenever they decide it, he will be ready. He is just working hard and we are going day by day.”

Team president John Katz chimed in, too, on whether Tebow would be promoted to the advanced-A Port St. Lucie Mets.

“The Mets have a long-term plan,” Katz said. “This has been a great stretch for him and the Fireflies. We want to see the players be successful, and it is fun to see these guys progress. And when the time is right for Tim, when he is ready, he will move up and, hopefully, he will be successful. I just couldn’t put a timetable on when that will be.”

Tebow has 16 hits in 65 at-bats. He also has struck out 16 times.

