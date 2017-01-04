Oakland Athletics: Was Rajai Davis the Right Move?

The Oakland Athletics added veteran free agent outfielder Rajai Davis on a one year contract. Was this the best move?

The Oakland Athletics signed Matt Joyce already this off-season to add to their outfield. Yesterday, they added former Cleveland Indians outfielder Rajai Davis to a one year deal at $6 million.

Source: Rajai Davis and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a one-year deal for $6M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2017

For Davis’ career, he’s hit .288 vs lefties while hitting .256 vs righties. However, 2016 didn’t go that way. He hit .258 vs righties while hitting just . 235 vs lefties. In looking at the A’s outfield, Davis is going to play center and probably quite a bit. Is that the best fit for him?

Well, in 2015 with Detroit, Davis saved six runs. In 2016 with the Indians, he was a -5 DRS. Was this bad positioning for him? Bad luck?

If the A’s wanted a platoon partner in center, they may have been better off getting a lefty, instead of the right-handed hitting Davis. Jake Smolinski last year hit .276 with a .796 OPS vs lefties. He was a -2 DRS in center last year.

There were rumors of the A’s being interested in Royals’ outfielder Jarrod Dyson. He could’ve partnered with Smolinski and possibly been a trade chip at the deadline for the A’s as they continue their rebuild.

There’s no reason they can’t get Dyson as well. Rajai was a -3 DRS in left last year so that could be the spot they place him and then move Khris Davis to DH. Rajai was the second highest rated baserunner last season per Fangraphs. He gives the A’s something that don’t really have. Someone with speed who they can put at the top of the order (although his OBP the last two years of .306 may prevent that)

I don’t think Rajai is quite good enough at this point to play center everyday. He’s 36 years old and center is a more demanding position. If he was signed to do that, I don’t think it was the right move. If Davis is used to move Khris to DH and there is another move coming to help in center, I think Rajai will work out well for them, although he won’t provide the kind of pop you usually get out of a corner outfield spot.

To me, Davis represents an upgrade for the A’s and someone who probably won’t be with the team come August 1.

