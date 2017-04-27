Indians, Astros set for rubber match (Apr 27, 2017)

CLEVELAND — It is possible that the three-game series between the Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros could be a preview of a postseason matchup between the teams.

In the first two games this week, the teams played like strong postseason contenders.

After splitting the two contests, the Indians and Astros will conclude their series Thursday night. Houston won the first game 4-2 on Tuesday, and Cleveland responded with a 7-6 victory Wednesday.

Both managers are very impressed with the opposition.

“They just keep coming at you. They don’t stop. They can be a handful,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, who added that he likes the players the Astros added during the offseason.

“They are built to play in October. They’ve got hitters who can produce, but also have some leadership. They are a lot to deal with.”

Three different times in Wednesday’s game the Indians led by three runs — 3-0, 5-2 and 7-4 — and all three times the Astros came back to cut the lead to one.

“Our team is resilient. We keep playing. We show good fight every night,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. “But (the Indians) are a tough team to come back on, because then here comes (reliever Andrew) Miller, then here comes (closer Cody) Allen.”

Both teams have loaded bullpens and impressive rotations, anchored by former Cy Young Award winners, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber, who will start Thursday night, and Houston’s Dallas Keuchel.

The pitching matchup will be Kluber (2-1, 4.28 ERA) vs. Houston’s Mike Fiers (0-1, 5.40). Fiers made two starts against Cleveland last year and was 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA. Those are his only two career appearances against the Indians.

Kluber had a rough time with the Houston lineup last year. He started two games against the Astros and was 0-2 with an 8.39 ERA. In seven career appearances against the Astros, six of them starts, Kluber is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA.

The Astros continue to play short-handed. For Wednesday’s game, they were without three starters: second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielders George Springer and Jake Marisnick.

Marisnick will miss the Thursday game because he was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Tuesday. Springer hasn’t started a game since Saturday due to a strained left hamstring.

Altuve sat out Wednesday due to general soreness, the result of a collision Tuesday with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who himself was placed on the disabled list Wednesday because of a left knee contusion.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced Altuve at second base on Wednesday. In the outfield, Josh Reddick moved over to center to replace Marisnick, and Norichika Aoki is subbing for Springer in right field.

The Indians’ offense is being led by outfielder Michael Brantley, who brings a 10-game hitting streak into play Thursday. During his streak, Brantley is batting .381 (16-for-42) with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs.

Brantley missed most of last year due to a shoulder injury, but he is back hitting the way he did in 2014, when he batted .327 with 200 hits, 45 doubles, 20 home runs, 97 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He finished third in the American League MVP voting that year.

“Getting him back in name is one thing,” Francona said. “Getting him back as the player he was (before the injury) makes it even more impressive.”

