Colorado Rockies: Sunday’s News, Notes and Rumors Roundup

Welcome to Sunday! We’re just one day away from the start of the Colorado Rockies Caravan. Until then, we’ll try to give you your Colorado Rockies fix through today’s edition of news and notes.

Dan Haren Hasn’t Forgotten Coors Field

When Sean Spicer broke the Internet yesterday evening with his hastily called press conference, former Major League pitcher Dan Haren decided to get in on the fun as well.

Haren had a 13-year career in the Majors. That included eight years in the National League … which meant he had to pitch at Coors Field. Apparently, that’s still a memory he doesn’t enjoy as evidenced by his tweet yesterday.

Dan Haren pitched well at Coors Field, period! pic.twitter.com/CzaWhFTslb — dan haren (@ithrow88) January 22, 2017

As a note, in 11 career starts in Denver, Haren had a 5-5 record and 5.56 ERA. He also allowed 19 homers in 68 innings pitched at Coors Field.

Matt Wieters Isn’t Coming to Colorado

A great article this morning by our friends at Purple Row about reading the real intent of an article linking free agent catcher Matt Wieters to the Rockies.

You may hear whispers of Wieters over the next few days, but the Rockies have insisted they are happy with the platoon of Tom Murphy and Tony Wolters heading into the season. We believe they’re happy with not only those two, but the depth at Triple-A with Dustin Garneau and offseason acquisition Anthony Bemboom.

So Does That Mean the Rockies Are Done This Offseason?

More than likely, yes, says Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post in a tweet. The roster that you see now is very likely the one the Rockies will head to Arizona with in a few short weeks. Greg Holland appears to be the only possible addition … and that seems to be a long shot.

Did the Rockies bolster their bullpen enough with the signing of Mike Dunn? Is Ian Desmond the answer at first base? Those will be the two biggest questions heading into the season. And we’ll know the answers soon enough.

Speaking of Spring Training…

Jeff Hoffman is getting ready for the 2017 campaign and his chance and contributing to the Rockies from Opening Day on. He posted a workout video to Instagram to show some of the work he’s putting in.

Itching for spring! The boys won’t stop workin! Let’s go!💪🏻🔥⚡️ @rockies @nikebaseball A video posted by Jeff Hoffman (@jeffhoffman23) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

