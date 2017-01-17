Colorado Rockies: DJ LeMahieu and More News and Notes

Here’s a look at some of the news and notes surrounding the Colorado Rockies you might have missed.

DJ gets a low vote

In case you missed it, MLB.com has been releasing their look at who are the best at their positions around the diamond. We’ve already given you our thoughts on where Nolan Arenado ranked (you can read them here). However, he’s not the only Colorado Rockies player to receive a lower-than-should-be ranking in the series.

On the same day Arenado was ranked as the fourth-best third baseman in Major League Baseball, DJ LeMahieu was named as the league’s ninth-best second baseman. Despite finishing last season as MLB’s batting champion, LeMahieu received little love in the poll (check it out here). The main reason? They’re wondering if he’s a player who had a career year last season and will return to the pack in 2017. The site points out his home-road splits but certainly leaves the door open for LeMahieu to be ranked higher next season if he puts together another above-his-average campaign.

Of course, we saw LeMahieu make great strides last season and there’s little reason to think that he’ll regress in 2017. However, there are certainly plenty of people who don’t watch the Rockies with regularity who think it’s possible.

Is now the time to trade LeMahieu? Nolan Lees tackled the subject in one of 2016’s most controversial articles. You can read it here.

Zac Brown Band coming back to LoDo

If you loved seeing the Zac Brown Band at Coors Field last year, or if you missed them during last year’s “Black Out the Sun” tour, you have another chance to catch them at 20th and Blake in 2017.

The Zac Brown Band will return to Coors Field on Saturday, July 29. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 17 at 2 p.m.

For more ticket information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

