Baltimore Orioles: Door is open for Vance Worley reunion

Despite the Baltimore Orioles non-tendering Vance Worley earlier in the offseason, the door is still open for a potential reunion.

Many questioned the Baltimore Orioles when they non-tendered Vance Worley earlier in the offseason. Surely he was a perfect fit on the Orioles roster, he didn’t cost too much money and he was flexible either as a starter and a reliever.

But just when you think the Orioles were done with Worley and intend to move on–the O’s find a way to surprise you.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, the door isn’t closed on a reunion for Vance Worley, and there is still a possibility that the Orioles could re-sign him prior to Spring Training (which is in two weeks and five days).

Yesterday in a morning article, I mentioned the Orioles needed a new swingman, and Worley could have been the ideal option. He wouldn’t cost the Orioles much money, they’re familiar with him and he could either start a game or find some work in the bullpen.

Going into the season the Orioles still need to bolster their bullpen and the options that are on the free agent market are rather pricey. Knowing the Orioles, they are more likely to sign someone that wouldn’t cost a lot of money but would still be an effective piece going forward.

There’s no secret the Orioles still have holes in different aspects of their roster, and they don’t have much time to fill them. So far they’ve done a good job at adding players like Logan Verrett, Seth Smith, Mark Trumbo and Welington Castillo.

However they have a long way to go if they want to at least be the Wild Card team they were last season. And frankly, adding (or re-adding) Worley to the picture would most likely increase those chances.

