Louisville’s Todd Grantham to become Mississippi State defensive coordinator

Mississippi State is hiring Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, according to a source. Grantham agreed to a multi-year deal to become the next defensive coordinator in Starkville.

Current Mississippi State defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon will not return to the Bulldogs next season, according to a source.

Grantham has spent the past three seasons at Louisville, where he’s served as Bobby Petrino’s defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He brings a vast résumé of experience to Starkville, including successful stints as defensive coordinator at Georgia, as defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys and as defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.

Grantham’s defenses are known for their ability to stop the run. Over the last three seasons, Louisville ranks No. 2 nationally behind Alabama in yards allowed per carry. His Cowboys defensive line was No. 4 against the run in the NFL in 2009.

Grantham employs an aggressive style predicated on forcing turnovers, as Louisville has been in the top 21 in college football in turnovers forced the last three seasons. The Cardinals are also tied for first nationally in interceptions over the last three years.

Grantham has an impressive list of players he’s coached over the years, including Justin Houston, Jarvis Jones and Leonard Floyd at Georgia and Devonte Fields at Louisville.

