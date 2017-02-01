Texas Football Recruiting: K’Lavon Chaisson officially snubs Texas

Texas high school star K’Lavon Chaisson was the latest player to snub the Texas Longhorns on National Signing Day.

K’Lavon Chaisson selected LSU over Texas and Florida on Wednesday morning. Chaisson was thought to be a Texas lean, but reports on Wednesday indicated Chaisson was shifting to LSU.

Chaisson even ran a Twitter poll asking whether he should pick Texas, LSU, or Florida. The poll result was 39 percent for LSU, 38 percent for Texas, and 23 percent for the Gators.

At this point in the college football landscape, the Texas Longhorns seem to be one percent short on National Signing Day.

Earlier in the day, top Texas high school football recruits Chevin Calloway and Stephan Zabie snubbed Texas for out-of-state schools.

With so many college football programs having access to the state, the top prospects are no longer guaranteed locks for Texas.

K’Lavon Chaisson Would Have Filled Top Need

K’Lavon Chaisson would have helped with Texas’ number one area of need – the defensive line.

Chaisson is more of an edge rusher than interior DL that Texas needs, but his versatility would have been useful in Todd Orlando’s unique defense.

Overall, the message is that Texas and Tom Herman have to rebuild the Longhorns image to be considered by national recruits. And, now, top local recruits in Texas.

