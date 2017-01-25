Tennessee Vols Morning Report: UK Upset, Dobbs on Hurd, Recruiting, Basketball Legends

The Tennessee Vols upsetting Kentucky, Josh Dobbs on Jalen Hurd, recruiting, and basketball legends lead the Volunteers news for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Talk about an energetic Wednesday morning for Tennessee Vols fans! The basketball program pulled off its biggest win in the Rick Barnes era Tuesday night and gave a ton of momentum to the team.

Meanwhile, drama from last year’s football season comes to the forefront, and at the same time, Butch Jones and his staff are working heavy on the recruiting trail.

Other forms of individual recognition also lead our updates for this morning.

But let’s start with the big news of the day.

Tennessee Vols upset No.4 Kentucky 82-80 – Patrick Brown, Chattanooga Times Free Press

After playing one of the most difficult schedules this year, Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball finally broke through for a signature win. Beating the Wildcats at home puts them in a great position to do bigger things on the year because of their strength of schedule and RPI standing.

Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena is becoming a house of horrors for Kentucky and coach John Calipari. The Volunteers, on the other hand, finally broke through with a famous win against a ranked team.

Joshua Dobbs comments on Jalen Hurd drama – Nick Cole, SEC Country

It was one of the most awkward moments of the 2016 Tennessee football season. Jalen Hurd inexplicably left the team, and he blindsided everybody. Well, the leader of that team is finally speaking out about what happened.

“For me, the feeling really never changed. I knew guys were looking to me to see how I reacted under a tough situation. So I remember getting back from South Carolina and calling a team meeting on Sunday, me and other fellow captains, and just talking to the team about how there might be distractions out there outside media trying to fill thoughts and make their own assumptions about the team but the only opinions that matter are the guys in this room…”

Tennessee Vols pick up commitment from WR Joshua Palmer – David Furones, Sun Sentinel

Butch Jones and Co. picked up a commitment from a three-star wide receiver from Florida on Tuesday as they continue to fill out their class for 2017. Joshua Palmer stands at 6’2″ and 190 pounds and help adds depth to the position.

After a postseason recruiting boom, St. Thomas Aquinas receiver Joshua Palmer committed to Tennessee on Tuesday evening. “I’m proud to announce that I am shutting down my recruitment and happy to say that I will be extending my academic and athletic careers at the University of Tennessee,” Palmer announced on Twitter.

Vols recognize Bernard King, Ron Slay at Kentucky game – John Brice, GoVols247

Two of the greatest players in Tennessee Vols basketball history were on hand to see their alma mater upset the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday. One was Bernard King, known as a Kentucky killer who had a legendary NBA career. His presence seemed like it affected the place.

The former All-American and NBA All-Star, inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in recent years, was parked directly behind the Vols’ bench for the nearly sold-out showdown with fourth-ranked Kentucky. So, too, was former All-SEC standout and international All-Star Ron Slay, who has been tabbed as this year’s SEC Legend from Tennessee for the annual SEC Men’s Tournament to be hosted by Nashville in March at Bridgestone Arena.

Diamond DeShields named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List – UTSports

The one do-it-all guard for the Tennessee Lady Vols is getting the recognition she deserves. Diamond Deshields has been named to a midseason awards watch list.

Tennessee’s Diamond DeShields is among 28 women’s basketball standouts named to the 2017 Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Watch List, the USBWA announced on Tuesday.

