Michigan State Football: Montae Nicholson releases statement

Michigan State football’s Montae Nicholson released a statement about his immediate future on Thursday night.

Deciding to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL draft couldn’t have been an easy choice for Michigan State football junior safety Montae Nicholson, but he did what he thought was best for him.

Speculation was running rampant about the possibility of Nicholson declaring, but nothing was set in stone as of Thursday afternoon. However, the Monroeville, Penn., native broke his silence and posted a statement about his future on Twitter on Thursday night.

Read what he had to say here:

In reading this, it’s clear that Nicholson struggled with this decision and it’s one that took him some time to finally make. He is a well-spoken, high-character kid and he’s going to find a spot in the NFL.

Nicholson was a two-year starter for the Spartans after being a special teams star and potential two-way player as a freshman. He was a highly-touted four-star safety out of high school, but had trouble living up to the hype as a sophomore.

Improvement was evident from last year to this season, though. He finished the year with a career-best 86 tackles and he added two pass deflections and an interception. He is one of the more physical defensive backs in the country and isn’t afraid to come up and make a big hit.

Draft scouts might be looking at his ability to cover the deep ball, though. Often times he came up too much and was on the wrong end of a deep completion. He needs to work on his ability to read the play and the quarterback’s eyes.

