NCAA Basketball: Big Ten battles lead a solid Thursday night of hoops

20 Purdue Boilermakers 76 Ohio State Buckeyes 75

Minnesota Golden Gophers 70 Northwestern Wildcats 66

17 Arizona Wildcats 66 Utah Utes 56

19 Saint Mary’s Gaels 81 Byu Cougars 68

A monster double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds from Eric Mika was not enough his Cougars fell to Saint Mary’s on Thursday night. Four of the Gaels’ starters ended in double figures, but Jock Landale led the way with 26 points and nine rebounds. This will go down as a missed opportunity for BYU in what might have been an early-season must-win. As for Saint Mary’s, this is a solid win that will keep their resume afloat for the next few games.

5 Gonzaga Bulldogs 95 San Francisco Dons 80

Gonzaga dropped 95 on San Francisco thanks to Nigel Williams-Goss’ big game. The former Washington Huskie recorded 36 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Memphis Tigers 70 Connecticut Huskies 61

Games to Watch on Friday, January 6th:

Iona Gaels @ Monmouth Hawks, 7:00 p.m. ET: These are two of the favorites in the MAAC this season. This is the type of game that could have big implications when conference tournament season rolls around. In a one-bid conference like this one, seeding in the MAAC tournament can be the difference between a bid in the Big Dance and sitting at home.

^^**Rhode Island Rams @ Dayton Flyers, 7:00 p.m. ET**^^: Both of these teams will spend much of the year sitting on the bubble competing for a tournament slot. And with that, this is both our Game of the Night as well as our Bubble Battle. The A-10 is looking to be a multiple bid conference this year, but who will be those teams?

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Valparaiso Crusaders, 9:00 p.m. ET: Yet again, Valpo and Oakland sit atop the Horizon League as two of the frontrunners. This game is just like the first one I mentioned in this category. The Horizon will be a one-bid league (unless Valpo has an awesome conference schedule, then they might find an at-large bid coming their way), and this will in large part be a seeding game.

