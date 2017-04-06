Preview: Coyotes vs. Canucks, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus

>>Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have been loitering in 29th place among the NHL’s 30 teams for much of the season, but the Coyotes have a chance to move up on Thursday night in their penultimate game of the season.

The Coyotes (29-41-10) trail Vancouver by one point as they prepare to host the Canucks (30-40-9) at Gila River Arena, and a regulation victory tonight would move them one point up with three days left in the season. The Coyotes’ improved recent play has also moved them within two points of New Jersey, good for team morale, if not necessarily draft position.

Vancouver has won three of four meetings with the Coyotes this season, but Canucks arrive in Arizona with a five game losing streak.

“Sometimes, you just get used to losing,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said Wednesday . “Once it happens, the next time it becomes easier and you kind of lose track of it a little bit.

“I always say if you can accept being average, then you’ll be average. We just can’t accept that.”

Desjardins sees a vastly different Arizona team than the one he played four times earlier this season — the last time on Jan. 26.

“There was a while there where a lot of their youth was out of the lineup,” he said. “Recently, it has changed. They have brought in a lot of young guys and they’re faster. This is going to be a way faster team than the team we faced last time, and if our guys are expecting that other team they’re going to be surprised.”

The Coyotes are 2-0-1 in their past three games, including wins over the league-leading Washington Capitals and a win in Los Angeles that eliminated the Kings from playoff contention.

After a season-long slump that earned him a demotion to Tucson of the American Hockey League, right winger Anthony Duclair has goals in his last two games, bringing his total to five in 56 games as he tries to recapture the scoring touch that produced 20 goals last season as a rookie.

“He’s got to have something positive come out of the year,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “One of the things he needs to bring to our team is some scoring, so it’s good to see him get on the board a couple times. Hopefully he can continue that here; finish out the year strong.”

Tippett listed captain Shane Doan and right winger Radim Vrbata as day-to-day with lower body injuries. Both missed the Tuesday game in Dallas, but Tippett hopes both can play the team’s final two home games, which could represent the final two games of Doan’s 21-season career.

For the Canucks, right winger Derek Dorsett (clavicle), center Markus Granlund (wrist), right winger Anton Rodin (knee) and defenseman Erik Gudbranson (wrist) are on injured reserve. Left winger Loui Eriksson (leg), right winger Jack Skille (ankle), goalie Jacob Markstrom (knee), center Brendan Gaunce (undisclosed) and defenseman Joseph Cramarossa (foot) are out.

Desjardins said Ryan Miller would start in goal against the Coyotes. Mike Smith likely will start for Arizona. Miller is 11-2-0 in his career against the Coyotes with a .952 save percentage.

Bo Horvat leads the Canucks with 20 goals and 51 points — both career highs. Vrbata is Arizona’s leader with 18 goals and 53 points.