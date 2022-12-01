World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco advances, defeats Canada 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Group F in the spotlight, as Morocco (2-1-0) took down Canada (0-0-3) at Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium, 2-1, to advance to the knockout stages.
Simultaneously, Croatia (1-2-0) battled Belgium (1-1-1) to a scoreless draw, bring Group F action to a close.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays!
4': Yikes!
Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan came outside the net to get the ball out of harm's way, but it backfired.
Midfielder Hakim Ziyech retrieved the loose ball and punched it into the open net from afar, giving Morocco a 1-0 lead.
23': Taking a goal
Morocco got it going on in the first half. Set up by a crosser, forward Youssef En-Nesyri ran through the Canada defense and knocked in Morocco's second goal.
40': Ouch!
Down 2-0 and needing a spark, Canada got on the board when Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd deflected a shot attempt from Sam Adekugbe off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and into the net.
45+3': No goal
Morocco appeared to have its third goal of the game when En-Nesyri punched in a score, but it was quickly ruled offside. Just like that, Morocco kept its 2-1 lead at halftime.
71': In and out (twice)
Check the blood pressure on this one.
Trailing by one goal, Canada had a couple of scoring opportunities, the first coming on a header from Atiba Hutchinson that went off the crossbar. Hutchinson's shot bounced back up to Alistair Johnston, whose header went above the net.
Canada never evened the score, losing 2-1.
