World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco advances, defeats Canada 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Group F in the spotlight, as Morocco (2-1-0) took down Canada (0-0-3) at Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium, 2-1, to advance to the knockout stages.

Simultaneously, Croatia (1-2-0) battled Belgium (1-1-1) to a scoreless draw, bring Group F action to a close.

Here are the top plays!

Morocco 2, Canada 1

4': Yikes!

Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan came outside the net to get the ball out of harm's way, but it backfired.

Midfielder Hakim Ziyech retrieved the loose ball and punched it into the open net from afar, giving Morocco a 1-0 lead.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scores goal vs. Canada in 4'

23': Taking a goal

Morocco got it going on in the first half. Set up by a crosser, forward Youssef En-Nesyri ran through the Canada defense and knocked in Morocco's second goal.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri scores goal vs. Canada in 23'

40': Ouch!

Down 2-0 and needing a spark, Canada got on the board when Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd deflected a shot attempt from Sam Adekugbe off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and into the net.

Canada's Nayef Aguerd scores goal vs. Morocco in 40'

45+3': No goal

Morocco appeared to have its third goal of the game when En-Nesyri punched in a score, but it was quickly ruled offside. Just like that, Morocco kept its 2-1 lead at halftime.

71': In and out (twice)

Check the blood pressure on this one.

Trailing by one goal, Canada had a couple of scoring opportunities, the first coming on a header from Atiba Hutchinson that went off the crossbar. Hutchinson's shot bounced back up to Alistair Johnston, whose header went above the net.

Canada never evened the score, losing 2-1.

