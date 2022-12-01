FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 highlights: Croatia advances after draw vs. Belgium 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-2-0) and Belgium (1-1-1) ended with a stalemate at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Elsewhere, on FS1, another Group F battle came to a close, as Morocco (2-1-0) narrowly took down Canada (0-0-3) to advance to the knockout stages for the first time since 1986 and just the second time in team history.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays!

Croatia 0, Belgium 0

1': Hot start!

Croatia didn't waste any time putting pressure on Belgium. Within seconds of the match starting, Ivan Perisic took a shot, but he just missed the net. The quick attempt brought fans to their feet, nonetheless.

13': What could have been

Belgium also set the tone right out of the gate, as Dries Mertens took an early shot following a fast break to try and get the game's first point on the board. He, too, was unable to connect, and things remained scoreless.

15': VAR comes into play

Minutes later, Croatia's Luka Modrić tried a through ball, but his teammate, Dejan Lovren, appeared to have been caught offside. However, after a VAR check, no penalty was given to Croatia, and the game continued.

Many attempts were exchanged as the first half unfolded, but things remained even at zero at the break.

49': Pressure cooker

Belgium star striker Romelu Lukaku entered the game in the second half, and he went straight to work.

54': Denied!

Croatia also turned up the heat after the break. Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois was busy saving one attempt after another as the second half unfolded.

60': Stunned

Lukaku was this close to putting Belgium on the board, but his wide-open shot hit the post, shocking fans — and himself.

62': Up and over

Minutes later, Lukaku had another opportunity to put Belgium on top, but his header was a bit too high.

Shortly after, Belgium's Leander Dendoncker was shown the first yellow card of the match, and he was promptly replaced by Youri Tielemans.

90': So close, yet so far away

Once again, Lukaku had a golden opportunity to seal the win for Belgium, but Croatia had other plans.

Just like that, things ended scoreless, and Croatia punched its ticket to the knockout stage.

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more