'Everyone was executing their role': USMNT adapts to lineup adjustments

DOHA, Qatar – One game, Walker Zimmerman takes responsibility for an equalizing penalty kick; in another, his instincts save the day.

There was a moment during the uber-stressful nine minutes of stoppage time on Tuesday of the United States' 1-0 win over Iran that some people might try hard to forget amid the celebrations of victory.

With about a minute left to play in extra time, a header from Iran bounced behind U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner and looked as if it was headed across the goal line.

Enter Zimmerman, a substitute in the 82nd minute, who zoomed behind Turner and cleared the ball, protecting the U.S. men's national team's narrow lead. Had that ball gone in and the game ended in a tie, the Americans would have been eliminated from the World Cup and Iran would have advanced.

"I was in a good spot ready to clear it out," Zimmerman said afterward. "It was a heads-up play and [I'm] glad to contribute."

Zimmerman started at center back against both Wales and England, playing the full 90-plus minutes in each match. But against Iran, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter's game plan didn't include Zimmerman in the starting lineup. Instead, Cameron Carter-Vickers, who did not appear in any World Cup qualifying matches for the USMNT, got the nod. It was Carter-Vickers' 12th USMNT cap, and first appearance off the bench this tournament.

Zimmerman and fellow center back Tim Ream have developed chemistry playing alongside each other. So much, in fact, that they're now nicknamed the "bun brothers" since they both wear their long blonde hair in man-buns.

But Berhalter had a method to his decision.

"It's difficult," Berhalter told reporters after the game. "After getting a shutout vs. England, to take Walker out, it was a difficult conversation with Walker. The rationale was that we expected Iran to be in a low block and Cam does this every single week with Celtic and we thought that was a very logical decision.

"He's used to defending space behind him and he's used to building up against a compact defense. So to me, that was a good fit and he played really well."

Carter-Vickers, who found out Monday that he would be starting, was composed on the ball, played physical and broke Iranian players down. Berhalter called his performance "rock-solid." The 24-year-old defender said he wasn't nervous before the match, but was filled with adrenaline. And although he hadn't played next to Ream before, Carter-Vickers said the key to playing with a new partner on this kind of stage is communication.

"Just talking as much as you can throughout the game and getting used to each other's movements," Carter-Vickers said.

With about 12 minutes remaining and the U.S. hanging onto a 1-0 lead, Berhalter shifted to a 5-4-1 lineup to preserve the win. Zimmerman came in and played a hugely important role on a back line that was already performing at a high level. If there was a ball in the air anywhere near him, Zimmerman won it, which is exactly what Berhalter envisioned for his defender in this particular game. He provided a fresh influx of energy and made critical plays during an especially dire final nine minutes.

"We talked to him beforehand about the plan to come in as a back five and we said it was going to be really important for him to win the aerial duels and he did just that," Berhalter said. "Everyone was executing their role."

While Zimmerman would have preferred to keep his starting spot and play the entire game, he maturely accepted Berhalter's decision and took one for the team.

"You're always disappointed when you're not on the field," Zimmerman said. "At the same time, as soon as that decision was made, it's wrapping your mind around what is your role for this game and what does that entail? I got a good night's sleep and woke up to do my job, [which was] to come in and see the game out.

"That's what I'm going to do today. I'm going to be the best teammate I can be on the bench, going to help as much as possible, encouraging the other guys. When it's time, I'm going to make sure I'm doing my job.

"I think that's the mentality of all the guys who've either been on the bench and not played or the guys that have come on and really given our group a lift in these moments."

U.S. fullbacks Sergiño Dest and Jedi Robinson were strong, aggressive and a huge part of the team's attack. Dest made the well-timed run and had the header assist on Christian Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute and Robinson had plenty of crosses into the box, but nobody could get a body part on the other end to finish. The two of them stretched Iran's midfield wide, opened up the game and pinned Iran's wingers back.

"Defending is a collective entity," Berhalter said. "It takes 11 players and what I see from the group is all 11 players committed to defending and that helps out the back line. When I look specifically at the back line and how they've been performing, it's been outstanding."

The U.S. plays the Netherlands, ranked No. 8 in the world, in the round of 16 on Saturday ( 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ). It will be a special match for Dest, who was born in Holland, and a huge test for the USMNT defense, which has yet to concede a goal in the run of play in this World Cup. They'll face 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo, who is 6-foot-4 and has scored three goals in three matches in this tournament. He currently plays for Eredivisie club PSV, but there are reports that Manchester United is interested in him.

As the U.S. prepares for its next challenge, it's not looking at this as just an extra game. At this point, they're here to keep extending their stay in Qatar.

"The conversation in the locker room is, hey, we're excited to win but we have so much more from this group, so much more expectation from this team," Zimmerman said. "We've said from the very beginning that we've unpacked.

"We're here until Dec. 19 in our head."

