World Cup 2022 live social reaction: United States faces Iran in must-win match

It all comes down to this. The United States men's national team heads into its Group B finale vs. Iran needing a win — and nothing less — to advance to the knockout stage. The stakes could not be higher, and the USMNT is generating plenty of support both in Qatar and back home as it heads into a win-or-go-home scenario. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions from this pivotal match!

BIG Energy from USMNT fans… and "Alexi"!

United States fans are HYPED, including one fan dressed up like lead FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas from his USMNT playing days.

Ochocinco is in the building!

Soccer superfan and FOX Sports analyst Chad Ochocinco has arrived at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha and is ready to cheer on the Stars and Stripes!

Dempsey's words of wisdom

Few people know the position of this young USMNT squad better than United States soccer legend Clint Dempsey. Hear what he had to say about how this team should prepare for its must-win match:

The WC Now crew is HYPED

Check out World Cup Now host Jimmy Conrad's match day outfit:

Conrad and co-hosts DeMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan also heaped praise on USMNT captain Tyler Adams, who has anchored the team's defense over his first two games in Qatar.

What's it called?

