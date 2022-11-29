FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran

40 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Iran vs. United States Preview: Expectations for the USMNT | World Cup Tonight

Iran vs. United States Preview: Expectations for the USMNT | World Cup Tonight
Mo Edu, Clint Dempsey and Chad Ochocinco preview the United States vs. Iran matchup and share their expectations for the USMNT.

You can watch this game on FOX and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays!

Iran vs. United States

Setting the stage

The United States needs a win to advance to the tournament's knockout stage — anything less would result in it being eliminated. Meanwhile, Iran just needs a tie and England to beat Wales to secure its spot in the next round.

'World Cup Now' crew feeling confident

So confident, in fact, that they're discussing potential opponents.

U.S. is ‘locked in’

Happy birthday, Musah!

Will it be a special one for the young American? He played a great match against England, just saying…

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 live updates: Senegal takes lead right back vs. Ecuador
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Senegal takes lead right back vs. Ecuador

13 mins ago
World Cup 2022 live updates: Netherlands up 2-0 over Qatar in second half
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Netherlands up 2-0 over Qatar in second half

18 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet United States vs. Iran, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet United States vs. Iran, pick

3 hours ago
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. Iran?
FIFA World Cup 2022

Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. Iran?

3 hours ago
How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule
FIFA World Cup 2022

How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes