FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Iran vs. United States Preview: Expectations for the USMNT | World Cup Tonight Mo Edu, Clint Dempsey and Chad Ochocinco preview the United States vs. Iran matchup and share their expectations for the USMNT.

You can watch this game on FOX and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays!

Setting the stage

The United States needs a win to advance to the tournament's knockout stage — anything less would result in it being eliminated. Meanwhile, Iran just needs a tie and England to beat Wales to secure its spot in the next round.

'World Cup Now' crew feeling confident

So confident, in fact, that they're discussing potential opponents.

U.S. is ‘locked in’

Happy birthday, Musah!

Will it be a special one for the young American? He played a great match against England, just saying…

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup :

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more