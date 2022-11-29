FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: Bettors win big with USMNT win over Iran, title odds on move 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If there's nothing better than a good sweat for bettors, then backers of the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) certainly got soaked Tuesday.

But it was a winning perspiration, and the United States remains alive in the World Cup odds market, as they advanced to the knockout stage with a 1-0 victory against Iran.

Bookmakers took it on the chin, not only with the USMNT winning the game but reaching the Round of 16. Let's dive into how bettors won big along with the United States on Tuesday.

USA's Christian Pulisic scores goal vs. Iran in 38' Watch USA's Christian Pulisic scoring a goal against Iran in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

Survive and Advance

After playing Wales and England to a pair of draws – 1-1 against Wales and 0-0 against England – the only path the USMNT had to the knockout round was a win over Iran. Another tie wouldn't be enough, so of course, an outright loss would've sent the U.S. home, as well.

It was crazy in the final minutes, with Iran pressing the action and trying to draw fouls in the goal box to earn a penalty kick. But the USMNT survived it all and made Christian Pulisic's body-sacrificing 38th-minute goal stand up.

"USA to advance was our most-bet tournament prop, so it's a really good result for customers," BetMGM sports trader Seamus Magee.

FOX Bet also felt a hit, per trading operations senior manager Dylan Brossman.

"It's safe to say that we lost quite a bit on today's match," the oddsmaker stated. "That being said, we anticipate the next game against the Netherlands will drive even more turnover than the England game. No doubt, bettors will be back to bet on the USA to advance yet again."

Christian Pulisic leads USMNT to 1-0 win vs. Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman celebrate the USMNT's 1-0 win over Iran, advancing them to the Round of 16.

Modest Movement

Many months ago, when World Cup odds first went up at BetMGM, the USA was a +8000 long shot (80-1) to win the tournament. Before the Americans' opening match against Wales, Team USA's odds were even longer, at 100-1.

Ahead of Tuesday's riveting match, the United States remained 100-1. Now through to the knockout stage, the USMNT is back at its opening odds of +8000 at BetMGM heading into a Saturday match against the Netherlands.

FOX Bet is still holding the team's title odds at 100-1, despite Tuesday's victory.

While the books generally took a beating on Team USA's win/advance, there's certainly a bright side. In fact, oddsmakers are actually looking forward to a U.S. presence in the knockout stage.

"It's not the end of the world [with] the USA going through. The handle on a USA knockout round match will be big, as well," Magee said.

RELATED: Pulisic's status ahead of Netherlands

Shorthanded Side

With advancement secured, the biggest concern for the USMNT — and oddsmakers, as well — is the health of Pulisic. He suffered an abdominal injury on the game-winning goal and didn't play in the second half.

Postgame reports noted Pulisic was heading to the hospital to get checked out. Oddsmakers surely want more clarity on Pulisic's status, but nonetheless, numbers are already on the board for the Round of 16 match.

In three-way betting – which is the result after 90 minutes plus injury time -- DraftKings opened the Dutch as -115 favorites, the United States a +330 underdog and Draw +225. Within a half-hour Tuesday afternoon, Netherlands remained -115, but USA fell back to +350 and Draw +240.

At BetMGM, the three-way betting has Netherlands -120/USA +340/Draw +250.

If you prefer betting on just which team will reach the quarterfinals — whether in 90 minutes plus injury time, or in overtime or on penalty kicks — you can wager on the to-advance market. DraftKings has the Netherlands at -235 and Team USA at +175.

"The USMNT is technically undefeated, but with just one win and two ties, with a total of two goals, it has yet to prove to the world its a team of contenders," Brossman said in his concluding comments. "If the United States can manage the upset against the Netherlands, it will likely take more than one goal. If that happens, maybe then people will begin to take them seriously and their title odds will finally shorten."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He's based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more