USMNT's World Cup message: We're not done yet

DOHA, Qatar — The United States had a united voice less than an hour after the final whistle of its nerve-wracking triumph over Iran on Tuesday night.

As worthy as the 1-0 success that clinched a spot in the round of 16 was, and even as the players stood, drenched in sweat, in the bowels of Al Thumama Stadium, the message was clear.

We’re not done yet.

And it was a state of mind summed up most emphatically by Gregg Berhalter, for whom this night was a defining moment as head coach, but who was already locked in on Saturday’s round of 16 clash against the Netherlands as the tournament gets ready to enter its business end.

"It is a great opportunity, but it is not something we are going into it thinking it’s an honor," Berhalter told me. "We deserve to be in the position we are in and we want to keep going. We don’t want to be home on Wednesday. How do we recover from this game and prepare to play against a very good well coached Dutch team with a ton of quality?

"We have to come up with an idea of how to beat them."

There was a defiance about the Americans here, both on the field of play and afterward. American teams in 2010 and 2014 got to this point but then stumbled in the round of 16, losing to Ghana and Belgium respectively.

This group celebrated its victory — and even Facetimed with injured captain Christian Pulisic from his hospital bed — but there was no giant party. And there won’t be, at least not yet. There is more to do, never mind that the Netherlands is ranked eighth in the world and is a three-time World Cup finalist.

The spirit was clear in the expression of captain Tyler Adams, coming off another manful performance in midfield. And in the steely look of defender Tim Ream, mixing pride and determination and resolve and expectancy, all at once.

And in the youthful cheer of Yunus Musah, who was not even born the last time the USA reached a World Cup quarterfinal, but now sits one game away from matching that impressive feat from 2002.

"You’re going to have to suffer a lot in these games," Adams said. "It’s part of the game. I am proud of the boys tonight, we battled, competed.

"This is a huge opportunity for us now. It is going to be an amazing game against the Dutch, I think. The Netherlands could be another favorite to win the World Cup. We are going to have to be ready. We enjoy this moment, but when the coaches come up with a game plan it is time to execute."

The USA will be sweating on the fitness of Pulisic, who scored the only goal in the 38th minute, but, as Adams pointed out, there is every confidence the star forward will "do anything for this team if it means he can be out there."

Having gotten this far, the memories of 2002, when Landon Donovan led the team to victory over Mexico to secure a quarterfinal spot against Germany, loom large.

"We have the chance," Ream said. "If we can do that then fantastic. We are going to do everything we can to get through."

For Musah, the infectious spirit of this USA group has proven to be uplifting. He even joked with English reporters (England advanced by beating Wales 3-0) that he was looking forward to meeting that country, where he lived for years, in the final.

Or was he joking.

"We have to be proud of ourselves to achieve this in such a tough group," he said. "I feel like we are a team that are looking to go all the way and that’s what we are trying to do."

So here we are. An American team that achieved its first and primary objective. One that overcame the adversity that presented itself. And a team that is now afraid of no one, not even one of the world’s best.

