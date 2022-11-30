FIFA World Cup 2022
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino leaves role as Mexico coach following World Cup exit
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino leaves role as Mexico coach following World Cup exit

48 mins ago

The Mexico men's national team will have a new coach when the country co-hosts the 2026 World Cup.

Head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino confirmed to FOX Sports' Rodolfo Landeros that he is no longer under contract with El Tri and will part ways with the team following a disappointing group stage exit from the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday. 

"I am the first responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have," Martino said in a news conference following Wednesday's match. "As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness, I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.

"My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle and there is nothing more to be done."

This marks the first time since 1978 in which Mexico did not advance past the group stage, and comes just four years after its upset victory over then-defending champion Germany in the 2018 World Cup under former manager Juan Carlos Osorio.

Mexico earned its first win of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in its Group C finale. However, it was not enough as El Tri finished group stage play with a -1 goal differential, one shy of Poland, which earned second place despite a 2-0 loss to group winner Argentina on Wednesday. Poland would have advanced over Mexico if the two teams were tied in goal differential as Mexico had more yellow cards.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Highlights

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Highlights
Saudi Arabia and Mexico faced off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico went on to win the match, but was eliminated from the World Cup.

